National Bankshares Has Lowered Expectations for EQB (TSE:EQB) Stock Price

EQB (TSE:EQB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$106.00 to C$104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

EQB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of EQB from C$130.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of EQB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of EQB from C$107.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins set a C$110.00 price target on shares of EQB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$117.70.

Get EQB alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EQB

EQB Stock Performance

EQB Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE EQB opened at C$101.83 on Friday. EQB has a fifty-two week low of C$85.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$114.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$100.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$98.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

About EQB

(Get Free Report)

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.