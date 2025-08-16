Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $183.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Natera to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.19.

Get Natera alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTRA

Natera Trading Up 2.9%

NTRA stock opened at $163.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.18 and a 200-day moving average of $154.75. Natera has a 12-month low of $110.57 and a 12-month high of $183.00. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.35 and a beta of 1.76.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $546.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.84 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 12.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natera will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Natera news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $332,392.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,763 shares in the company, valued at $767,458.71. This represents a 30.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Fesko sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $105,401.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 152,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,746,048.62. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,792 shares of company stock worth $9,227,972 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Natera by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 66,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.