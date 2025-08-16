Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NNE. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Nano Nuclear Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nano Nuclear Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Nano Nuclear Energy Price Performance

NNE opened at $35.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -38.59 and a beta of 7.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.53. Nano Nuclear Energy has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $48.05.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nano Nuclear Energy will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano Nuclear Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 30,148 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,876,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter.

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

