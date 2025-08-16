Morgan Stanley Increases Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $55.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AAP. Mizuho boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

NYSE:AAP opened at $56.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.05. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is -17.04%.

In other news, SVP Jason Hand sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $45,996.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,183.52. This represents a 8.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $87,214,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,685,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,160,000 after buying an additional 1,706,328 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,585.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,353,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,026,000 after buying an additional 1,303,488 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,312,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,093,000 after buying an additional 1,041,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,387,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,987,000 after buying an additional 1,028,561 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

