Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 target price (up from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 target price (up from $720.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $838.09.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $826.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $438.86 and a 52 week high of $959.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $744.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $662.95.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $664.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.74 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 39,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total transaction of $31,199,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 121,605 shares in the company, valued at $94,851,900. This represents a 24.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 46,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,204,250. The trade was a 11.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,599 shares of company stock worth $38,455,220 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 66,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 16,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,924,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.