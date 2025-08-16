Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Orca Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% in the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Down 3.5%

MU stock opened at $120.87 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $129.85. The firm has a market cap of $135.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 8.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.24.

Read Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.28, for a total value of $291,557.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,864. This represents a 9.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $876,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,664.30. This trade represents a 23.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,042 shares of company stock worth $34,679,277 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.