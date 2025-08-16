MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP lessened its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 221.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Avant Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,100.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $3,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,795.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,392.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,414.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,258.81. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,646.00 and a 12 month high of $2,645.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.48 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

