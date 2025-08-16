Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Sells 700 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Visa by 38,416.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,761,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,173,271,000 after acquiring an additional 14,723,050 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $3,518,533,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Visa by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,260,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,771,116,000 after buying an additional 2,785,707 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $673,689,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 295.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,362,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $746,550,000 after buying an additional 1,764,781 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $17,099,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,772,810. This trade represents a 63.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,100 shares of company stock valued at $27,643,224 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $344.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $350.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.34. The stock has a market cap of $631.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.23 and a 1 year high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie increased their price target on Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 price target (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.84.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

