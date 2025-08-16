Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Has $71.42 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 41.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 980,183 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 686,200 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $71,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 11,354.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 402,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,280,000 after purchasing an additional 399,008 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $943,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBER opened at $92.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.86. The company has a market capitalization of $193.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $97.71.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,625. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.82.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

