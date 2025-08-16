Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Has $286.50 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.9% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned 0.08% of Home Depot worth $286,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 35.7% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. TD Securities cut Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $399.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.90. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $397.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.42%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.