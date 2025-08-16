Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 84.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 96,082 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 17.2% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Petros Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.3% during the first quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in Medtronic by 27.0% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.1% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $92.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.01. The firm has a market cap of $119.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $96.25.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 78.45%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.19.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

