Matthew Farrell Buys 48,609 Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Stock

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Farrell bought 48,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $118,119.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 250,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,046.75. This trade represents a 24.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 13th, Matthew Farrell bought 26,391 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $64,657.95.

On Tuesday, August 12th, Matthew Farrell purchased 25,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00.

TSE opened at $2.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.56. Trinseo PLC has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $7.05.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $784.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.82 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trinseo PLC will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.36%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in Trinseo during the second quarter valued at $27,000. May Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

