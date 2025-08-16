Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $96.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LITE

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of LITE stock opened at $115.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 503.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $129.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.85.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $480.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $26,478.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 79,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,970,918.16. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $185,714.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 47,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,706.80. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,909. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 16,912.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 49,723 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Lumentum by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumentum

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.