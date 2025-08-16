Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Upgraded to “Moderate Buy” at Dbs Bank

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Dbs Bank to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

Luckin Coffee Price Performance

Shares of LKNCY stock opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.45. Luckin Coffee has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of -0.24.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.57. Luckin Coffee had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc offers retail services of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

