Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Lowered by Gen Wealth Partners Inc

Gen Wealth Partners Inc decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $681,215,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2,984.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,038,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,996 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 350.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,373,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $585,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,315 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 26,796.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,657,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $386,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,170 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,074,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,745,960,000 after acquiring an additional 993,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.68.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $251.86 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.38 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

