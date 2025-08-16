Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Increased by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Baird R W raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $506.65.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $437.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $451.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $618.95. The company has a market capitalization of $102.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.27.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 74.32%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.