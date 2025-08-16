LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Receives $51.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LKQ. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

LKQ stock opened at $30.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.92. LKQ has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.74.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $165,548,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $160,339,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of LKQ by 258.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,562,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $194,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288,048 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 95.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,477,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $68,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

