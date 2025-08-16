Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Trims Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP trimmed its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 546.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.21.

In related news, General Counsel Dara L. Steele-Belkin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 30,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,318. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GPN opened at $86.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.93. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $120.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.93.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.48%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

