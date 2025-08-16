Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Takes $645,000 Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.05% of Donnelley Financial Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFIN. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 197.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 100.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of DFIN opened at $54.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.76.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $218.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.13 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other news, insider Craig Clay sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $595,518.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 143,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,750,495.44. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

