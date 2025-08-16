Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Reduces Stock Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,290 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.09% of Beam Therapeutics worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,871,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,303 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,480,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,060 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,239,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,330,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,270,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,265,000 after purchasing an additional 312,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,266,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,332,000 after purchasing an additional 309,260 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEAM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Beam Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 48,374 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $991,667.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,073,665 shares in the company, valued at $42,510,132.50. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,628. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

BEAM stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.22. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $35.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.72.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 661.31% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.11) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

