Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases 3,946 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,951 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Installed Building Products by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Installed Building Products by 365.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $23,776,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Installed Building Products by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Danske cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reduced their target price on Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.36.

Installed Building Products Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:IBP opened at $267.93 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.83 and a fifty-two week high of $275.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.31.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.50. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

Insider Activity

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.27, for a total value of $128,635.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,095.94. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,727,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 37,999 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,714.29. The trade was a 14.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

