Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $434,000 Stake in Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 93.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Qfin were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Qfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Qfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Qfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Qfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Qfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QFIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Qfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Qfin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $31.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.82 and its 200-day moving average is $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.39. Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $48.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Qfin had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 38.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

