Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys Shares of 10,261 Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 281.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 202.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 404.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David P. Bolger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 71,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,059,863.60. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,377 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $946,581.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $73,543.28. This trade represents a 92.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.08.

Ryan Specialty Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of RYAN opened at $59.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 168.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.73. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.77 and a fifty-two week high of $77.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 48.70%. The company had revenue of $855.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.14%.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

