Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys New Stake in LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Get LATAM Airlines Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

LATAM Airlines Group Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:LTM opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.39. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.58. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $44.97.

LATAM Airlines Group Profile

(Free Report)

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LATAM Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.