Light Science Technologies’ (LST) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Light Science Technologies (LON:LST – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Light Science Technologies Stock Down 4.7%

LON:LST opened at GBX 3.05 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52 and a beta of -0.82. Light Science Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 4.50 ($0.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.43.

Get Light Science Technologies alerts:

Light Science Technologies (LON:LST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported GBX (0.06) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Light Science Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.55% and a negative net margin of 5.08%.

Light Science Technologies Company Profile

Light Science Technologies Holdings plc operates through three divisions: controlled environment agriculture (“CEA”); contract electronics manufacturing (“CEM”); and passive fire protection (“PFP”). The company is involved in the design, manufacturing, and installation of products and customized solutions spanning various industry sectors, including commercial horticulture, pest control, lighting, audio, gas detection, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Light Science Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light Science Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.