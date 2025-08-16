Liberty Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Short Interest Update

Liberty Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 60,200 shares, adecreaseof64.8% from the July 15th total of 170,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 595,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently,0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently,0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 595,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Liberty Silver Stock Down 0.8%

BHLL stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Liberty Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $84.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Liberty Silver (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Liberty Silver Company Profile

mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

