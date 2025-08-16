Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Chardan Capital from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LXEO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lexeo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Lexeo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

NASDAQ:LXEO opened at $4.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $156.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.36. Lexeo Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $12.76.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 20.7% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

