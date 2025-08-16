Leerink Partnrs Lowers Earnings Estimates for Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Immunovant in a research note issued on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.66). The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($2.69) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Immunovant’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and FY2030 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IMVT. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Immunovant to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

Immunovant Stock Performance

Shares of IMVT opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.93. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $34.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,536,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

In related news, insider Michael Geffner sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $43,287.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 221,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,123.75. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 2,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $50,910.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 204,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,279.85. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,869 shares of company stock valued at $140,384. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

