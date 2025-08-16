KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB) Shares Bought by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 150.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,033.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 146,000.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Up 1.5%

KWEB opened at $37.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.10. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $24.68 and a one year high of $39.17.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.