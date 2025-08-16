Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $9.88 Million Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 781.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151,307 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.37% of ManpowerGroup worth $9,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 36.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,608,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,964,000 after buying an additional 691,678 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,493,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,942,000 after purchasing an additional 59,763 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,125,000 after purchasing an additional 711,043 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,027,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,443,000 after purchasing an additional 434,480 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 811,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,845,000 after purchasing an additional 469,184 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:MAN opened at $41.30 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.97 and a 1 year high of $75.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average of $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. ManpowerGroup had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

