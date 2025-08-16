Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 235.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,274 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Comerica worth $7,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Comerica by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,670,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,110 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Comerica by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,050,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,492,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Comerica by 548.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 642,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,732,000 after purchasing an additional 543,400 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,149,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,952,000 after purchasing an additional 492,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,692,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In other Comerica news, insider James Mcgregor Carr sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $269,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 33,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,928.88. This represents a 10.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $140,763.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,690.72. The trade was a 18.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Price Performance

CMA stock opened at $68.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.91 and its 200 day moving average is $60.15. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.12 and a 52 week high of $73.45.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $849.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.39 million. Comerica had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Comerica from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMA

Comerica Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.