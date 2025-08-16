KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Position Trimmed by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Down 8.4%

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $874.94 on Friday. KLA Corporation has a 12 month low of $551.33 and a 12 month high of $959.26. The firm has a market cap of $115.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $902.52 and a 200-day moving average of $780.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.85. KLA had a return on equity of 112.41% and a net margin of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.01%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KLA from $916.00 to $928.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on KLA from $775.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $890.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KLAC

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 8,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total value of $7,354,210.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,488,132.72. This represents a 41.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total value of $781,022.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,291,492.34. The trade was a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,908 shares of company stock valued at $18,038,659. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.