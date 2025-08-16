Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,284,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,350 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.76% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $351,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares in the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $1,177,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,823,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,609,000 after purchasing an additional 339,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 656.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 178,368 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.77.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $38.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.14%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $395,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 118,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,382.12. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director De Ven Michael G. Van bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.20 per share, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 672,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,235,760 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

