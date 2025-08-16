Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,330,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.8% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 820,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,080,000 after acquiring an additional 14,837 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,284,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,927,000 after acquiring an additional 358,350 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.4% in the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,386,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,090,000 after acquiring an additional 584,566 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, Director De Ven Michael G. Van acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.20 per share, with a total value of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $6,843,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,292,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,412,360.10. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 672,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,235,760. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 82.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.77.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

