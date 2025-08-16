Jerome Cambre Sells 4,880 Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Stock

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) VP Jerome Cambre sold 4,880 shares of Viemed Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $35,721.60. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 84,191 shares in the company, valued at $616,278.12. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04. The firm has a market cap of $267.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $63.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.50 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 194,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 129,854 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 13,589 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

