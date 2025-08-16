Jerome Cambre Sells 4,880 Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Stock

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) VP Jerome Cambre sold 4,880 shares of Viemed Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $35,721.60. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 84,191 shares in the company, valued at $616,278.12. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04. The firm has a market cap of $267.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.33.
Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $63.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.50 million.
Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.
