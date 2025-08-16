iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,739 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $253,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 127,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,444,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,039,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $104.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.68. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

