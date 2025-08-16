iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Increased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,001,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 1.9% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Gold Trust worth $118,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock opened at $62.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.18. The company has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $46.66 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

