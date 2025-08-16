iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Increased by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.3% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cowa LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,771,000 after buying an additional 19,941 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 841.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 204,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,395,000 after buying an additional 183,076 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $558,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $86.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.16. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

