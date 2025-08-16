iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Stock Position Boosted by Dynamic Financial Group

Dynamic Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,361 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 56.5% of Dynamic Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Dynamic Financial Group owned about 0.12% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $56,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 21,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.55 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.15 and a 52-week high of $100.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.52.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.