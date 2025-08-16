Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Invvlu Mu Incm were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IIM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Invvlu Mu Incm Stock Performance

NYSE:IIM opened at $11.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.81. Invvlu Mu Incm has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $13.10.

Invvlu Mu Incm Dividend Announcement

About Invvlu Mu Incm

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0771 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

