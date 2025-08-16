Invesco Ltd. Sells 3,209,959 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,083,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,209,959 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $111,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEF. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 38.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,582,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,035,000 after purchasing an additional 232,237 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,467,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JEF opened at $60.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $82.68.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JEF shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.