Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 932,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,845 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $106,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RRX. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

NYSE RRX opened at $145.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $185.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp set a $180.00 target price on Regal Rexnord and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Regal Rexnord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.25.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

