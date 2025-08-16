Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,365,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,458 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $84,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $910,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,118,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,095,000 after acquiring an additional 627,875 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 722,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $48,300,235.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 1,940,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,647,170.90. This represents a 27.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 531,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $38,280,502.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,373,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,970,654.66. This represents a 18.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,465,214 shares of company stock valued at $237,721,138 in the last ninety days. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BROS. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.34 and a 200 day moving average of $65.80. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.88.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $415.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.24 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Dutch Bros’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.