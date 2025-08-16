Invesco Ltd. Has $97.06 Million Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 903,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,710 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $97,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 734,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,856,000 after buying an additional 494,523 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,141,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,351,000 after buying an additional 280,892 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,574,000 after buying an additional 174,188 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 465,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,039,000 after buying an additional 158,195 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,483,000.

Boot Barn stock opened at $161.96 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.17 and a 52 week high of $183.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.76.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $504.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total transaction of $391,713.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,593 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,657.31. This trade represents a 14.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 4,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total transaction of $645,282.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,078.08. The trade was a 66.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on BOOT shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Boot Barn from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $156.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $207.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.54.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

