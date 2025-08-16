Invesco Ltd. Has $76.27 Million Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 147.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,206,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313,036 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.16% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $76,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,907,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,672,000 after acquiring an additional 89,521 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,000 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,800,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,526,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,774,000 after acquiring an additional 912,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,211,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,772 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.35.

Insider Activity

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CAO Maricel Apuli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $45,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 141,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,446,072.96. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $154,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 18,555,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,436,500. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,108,322 shares of company stock valued at $180,497,526. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

Shares of BBIO opened at $51.32 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.93.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $110.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.46 million. The business’s revenue was up 4999.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

