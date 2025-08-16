Invesco Ltd. Buys 774,265 Shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,114,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774,265 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.49% of Viking worth $84,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking in the 4th quarter worth about $567,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Viking by 134,156.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 67,078 shares during the period. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking in the 4th quarter worth about $1,322,000. GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Viking by 233.7% in the 4th quarter. GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC now owns 317,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,967,000 after buying an additional 222,009 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viking in the 4th quarter worth about $13,191,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VIK opened at $60.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.40. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $60.87.

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $897.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.18 million. Viking had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 128.44%. Viking’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VIK shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Viking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Viking from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Viking from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Viking from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Viking from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

