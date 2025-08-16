Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) Receives $140.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITGR. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Integer from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Integer from $152.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Integer from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Integer from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Integer stock opened at $106.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. Integer has a 52-week low of $104.93 and a 52-week high of $146.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.38.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). Integer had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Integer will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Spence sold 14,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $1,774,280.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,856.78. This represents a 43.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin C. Maxwell sold 8,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,283.20. Following the sale, the director owned 22,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,815.20. This represents a 28.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Integer by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,410,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $186,960,000 after buying an additional 194,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Integer by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $163,064,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,283,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,889,000 after purchasing an additional 106,692 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 885.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,106,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,016,000 after purchasing an additional 993,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 907,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,562,000 after purchasing an additional 93,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

