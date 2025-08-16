Insider Selling: Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) CAO Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) CAO Anita J. Kroll sold 800 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $31,328.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 19,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,306.72. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

NYSE TDS opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 0.54. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.26.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Third Point LLC increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 6,760,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $261,882,000 after acquiring an additional 760,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,354,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $246,181,000 after acquiring an additional 107,501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,607,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,368,000 after acquiring an additional 137,494 shares during the period. Carronade Capital Management LP increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 2,730,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $105,780,000 after acquiring an additional 888,108 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,323,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TDS shares. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

