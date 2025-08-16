Insider Selling: Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) CAO Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) CAO Anita J. Kroll sold 800 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $31,328.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 19,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,306.72. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance
NYSE TDS opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 0.54. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.26.
Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Third Point LLC increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 6,760,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $261,882,000 after acquiring an additional 760,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,354,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $246,181,000 after acquiring an additional 107,501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,607,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,368,000 after acquiring an additional 137,494 shares during the period. Carronade Capital Management LP increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 2,730,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $105,780,000 after acquiring an additional 888,108 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,323,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on TDS shares. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.
About Telephone and Data Systems
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.
