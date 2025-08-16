Insider Selling: i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Director Sells 6,882 Shares of Stock

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) Director Timothy Mckenna sold 6,882 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $218,916.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,295.56. The trade was a 63.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.29. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $33.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of i3 Verticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 229.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth $8,271,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth $1,099,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 65.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 3.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 580,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,949,000 after acquiring an additional 21,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IIIV shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, August 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Get Our Latest Report on IIIV

About i3 Verticals

(Get Free Report)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.