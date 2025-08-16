Insider Selling: Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) EVP Sells 33,436 Shares of Stock

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) EVP Andrew S. Boyer sold 33,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $302,595.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 256,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,863.50. This represents a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRX opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 945.95 and a beta of 1.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $9.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 189.49% and a net margin of 0.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 510.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 14,855 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Voleon Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the second quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,710,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,737,000 after acquiring an additional 974,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMRX shares. Wall Street Zen cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

