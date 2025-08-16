Insider Selling: Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) EVP Sells 33,436 Shares of Stock

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) EVP Andrew S. Boyer sold 33,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $302,595.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 256,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,863.50. This represents a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMRX opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 945.95 and a beta of 1.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $9.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 189.49% and a net margin of 0.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMRX shares. Wall Street Zen cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.
